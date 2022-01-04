If Bowling Green girls basketball had played the first half like they did the second half, they might have been able to defeat Sylvania Southview Tuesday night.
In a Northern Lakes League matchup at BG, the Cougars outscored the Bobcats 16-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding 27-5 halftime lead, then held on for a 45-31 victory.
Southview gets their second NLL win, improving to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the league, while BG falls to 2-8 and 1-5.
Southview junior Paige Brown led all scorers with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but she did not get a second half field goal.
Southview junior Julia Williams scored 11 points, all in the first half, and sophomore Miriam Kassem had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
BG junior forward Jamie Sayen came off the bench to score a team-high seven points, all in the second half.
However, you might want to look at what the Bobcats have been through over the past few weeks.
BG coach Alexis Rogers just returned after surgery after missing a couple weeks, and she was still trying to get around the BG field house on crutches.
The Bobcats have had multiple practices canceled, and multiple players missing because of injuries or COVID-19. They still were not at a full roster Tuesday.
“We had a lot of people tonight who were playing positions for the first time,” Rogers said. “We had some guards playing in the post because we’ve had people out.
“This is a tough year due to the pandemic, and we have to learn to adjust. But at the same time, you have got to be ready to step up and play on the court.”
In the first half, BG made 2-of-20 field goals (10%) and had 10 turnovers. The second half, they were 9-for-22 (41%) and had just three turnovers.
“I mean, I think this was a wonderful game. It could have been very close, but that first half killed us,” Rogers said.
“When you come out and score only five points, and it wasn’t because we weren’t getting the shots. We were doing everything we wanted, they just couldn’t get anything to fall. There was a lid on the bucket tonight.”
Rogers says she has seen this before.
“That’s been our downfall of the season. If we didn’t get a quarter like that and played four quarters, and it’s been our downfall for quite a few seasons now of only putting together half a basketball game,” Rogers said.
“They are young, they are getting there, they are working their tails off, and I think you can see some progress as you watch them. But that first half was really too much.”
BG outscored Southview 26-18 in the second half, holding the Cougars to five field goals. However, Southview outrebounded BG, 33-26, for the game.
Southview coach Kelly Heil wanted to make sure the Cougars did not allow the Bobcats to get within single digits in the second half, and the Cougars succeeded.
“You just have to play your game,” Heil said. “I’m proud that we fought through it. We have to control what we can control and that is what I told the girls.
“I thought we did a nice job of doing what we do, and we just have to keep working at it.”
Southview finished the game by shooting 50% (17-for-34) from the field and from the free throw line (7-for-14) but had 18 turnovers to BG’s 13. The Bobcats made 8-of-15 free throws (53%).
Southview’s Williams and senior Olivia Ferguson had the game’s only three-point goals.
Ferguson finished with five points and two steals, sophomore Alyssa Shinaver scored four points, and junior Carys Bourbeau added one point for the Cougars.
For BG, junior guard Sydney Maas had six points and five rebounds and sophomore guard Lola Thompson had five points and four rebounds.
Sophomore guard Macyn Dean-Scheele had four points, four rebounds and two steals and junior Shayle Greiner scored four points.
Senior forward Mackenna Fry and junior guard CeCe Marovich both contributed two points and had two steals apiece on defense.