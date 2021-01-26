The Bowling Green State University hockey program became the NCAA’s 26th Division I hockey program to reach 1,000 wins after beating Northern Michigan on Jan. 16.
Bowling Green is the third program to achieve this milestone since World War II. The Falcons played 2,011 games, accumulating a 1,000-863-148 record en route to reaching the millennium mark for a .534 winning percentage.
The marks of history also came from various eras through BG Falcon Hockey. Jerry York was on the bench for three of the milestone wins while Ron Mason, Buddy Powers and Chris Bergeron each claimed a duo of wins and Ty Eigner capped the list with the program’s 1,000th win.
Wins
100 – Dec. 28, 1974, 6-5 at Rensselaer (RPI Invitational, Troy, New York) / Ron Mason Coach
The first milestone win for the Falcons came during the program’s sixth season, 1974-75. After coming up short in the first two games of the season, the Falcons rattled off eight straight wins and later entered the RPI Invitational with a 10-4 record.
200 – Nov. 24, 1978, 4-1 at Northern Michigan (CCHA victory) / Ron Mason Coach
In just the program's 10th season and less than four years after capturing victory 100, the Falcons reached the next milestone mark with their 200th win. After another hot start to the season, Ron Mason led the Orange and Brown into a game against Northern Michigan with an 8-3 record and 199 program wins.
300 – Jan. 8, 1983, 4-2 vs. Michigan State (CCHA victory) / Jerry York Coach
In his fourth season at the helm of the Falcons, Jerry York and his squad were able to snag the program's 300th win in just the second game of 1983. While the first two milestone wins came towards the beginning of their respective seasons, win 300 was in the heart of the 1982-83 campaign.
400 – Oct. 25, 1986, 7-3 at Lake Superior State (CCHA victory) / Jerry York Coach
Sticking with an average of around four years between milestones, the Falcons next mark came in just the sixth game of the 1986-87 season. Bowling Green began the season with a split against Michigan, a sweep over New Hampshire and then a win against Lake Superior State, setting up another opportunity to not only reach a milestone win, but capture a sweep in the process.
500 – Jan. 13, 1990, 9-8 (OT) vs. Michigan (CCHA victory) / Jerry York Coach
In the shortest span between milestone victories, York and the Falcons found themselves staring down win 500 just three seasons later. Heading into a game against Michigan with a 15-10 record, the Falcons were in position to capture win 500 and a sweep in what would turn into a wild game.
600 – Oct. 28, 1995, 6-4 vs. Rensselaer / Buddy Powers Coach
The next milestone wouldn’t come until the 1995-96 season, being the second year under Powers. In the fifth time the Falcons took to the ice during the season, they captured the program’s 600th win, becoming the second-fastest program to reach 600 wins behind only Wisconsin, needing 26 years as a program to do so.
700 – Nov. 23, 2001, 3-2 at Lake Superior State (CCHA victory) / Buddy Powers Coach
While the first milestone victory under Powers came towards the beginning of his tenure, the second was toward the end, in his final season with the program in 2001-02. While the Falcons only picked up nine wins during the season, one was the program’s 700th. The second of back-to-back wins, Bowling Green bested Lake Superior State on Nov. 23, 2001 to capture the 700th win all-time in program history.
800 – Nov. 26, 2010, 5-1 vs. Alabama Huntsville (RPI Tournament, Troy, New York) / Chris Bergeron Coach
Ending the drought between milestone victories, the next mark came for the Falcons during Bergeron’s first season on the bench in 2010-11. Bergeron’s sixth win as the head coach was also the program’s 800th all-time. The win also came on the 42nd anniversary of the University Athletic Committee voting to make hockey a varsity sport.
900 – Nov. 12, 2016, 5-3 at Northern Michigan (WCHA victory) / Chris Bergeron Coach
The second milestone victory of the Bergeron era came in fall 2016 when the Falcons entered the second game of a series against Northern Michigan with 899 program wins following a 5-1 victory the night before.
1,000 - Jan. 16, 2021, 6-2 vs. Northern Michigan / Ty Eigner Coach
The most recent milestone win for the Falcons came in a near deju vu matter as the last one. Going into the second leg of a series against Northern Michigan, Bowling Green eyed a sweep following a 5-1 win.