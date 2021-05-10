ROSSFORD — Basketball coaching legend Joe Stalma made a return trip home to see for the first time the basketball court that now carries his name at Rossford High School.
Stalma and the late Leroy Marquette, two basketball coaching legends at Rossford, were honored on Monday. Monday was also birthdays for the two men.
Marquette, who died five years ago, and Stalma, now a resident of Kingston Care Center in Perrysburg, were both born on the same day, the same year — 1931 — 90 years ago.
Stalma’s friends and family were in attendance on Monday to honor the former coach.
“It means everything,” said Joseph Stalma Jr. “He’s achieved a lot through his years and it’s good to see people acknowledging it.”
The Rossford gymnasium is named George G. Wolfe Field House, after the late coach who led two Rossford teams to the state tournament. The court is named Joe Stalma Court and the adjoining VIP room is named in honor of Marquette.
Due to timing and the coronavirus pandemic, Monday was the first opportunity for Stalma to see the new gym and the floor that will forever carry his name.
“It’s pretty special, to be able to get him here and honor him,” said Steve Huss, who taught industrial arts at Rossford and coached eight years with Stalma. “That’s pretty special for all of us who were involved with him.
“He’s just one of those teachers-coaches that everyone just has a great deal of respect for. It’s hard to explain, but he was special. And people like that just don’t come around ever,” he said.
Marquette was hired at Rossford to take over the basketball program in 1961, along with Stalma, as the assistant coach.
In 1966 Stalma took the head coaching position after Marquette left to start the basketball program at Penta Technical College, which is now Owens Community College.
Over his five years coaching at Rossford, Marquette never lost a Northern Lakes League game at home and finished with a 20-0 record in the Rossford Field Hose. His overall record on the home floor was 46-4.
Marquette won or shared the title all five of his seasons and took his 1965-66 team to the Class “A” State Championship before losing the title game to New Lebanon Dixie, finishing with a 26-1 record.
Under Stalma’s coaching career, in 18 seasons, Rossford won nine NLL titles, 12 sectional titles, six district and two regionals. He led the 1970 team to the State Class “AA” big school championship game, losing to Dayton Chaminade.
The 1970 team ended the season at 25-1 and was also the smallest school to ever compete in the “Big School” State Championship game.
On the way to a record of 288 wins, 103 losses overall (.736%), Stalma would also earn a record of 45-18 in tournament play, 138 wins and 25 losses at home for a winning percentage of just under 85%. He would also hold a record of 30-11 against the Toledo City League over his career.
The two coaches always stressed protecting the home floor, and together, over a 16-year stretch, Marquette’s five and Stalma’s first 11 years coaching, they would build a record of 76 wins against only one loss at home in league games.
Overall, Rossford would win 131 of 139 games at home over a 15-year stretch (95%). The Bulldogs wold also win 48 consecutive home league contests from 1968 to 1977.
Both coaches have been inducted into the Rossford High School Athletic Hall of Fame.