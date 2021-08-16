The annual Pemberville 5-Miler will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m., starting at 104 E. Front St.
First 400 pre-registered entrants guaranteed an official 5-Miler T-shirt. Members of a high school team who register at least five runners may take a $5 registration discount during online checkout (team must be registered online).
Race day registration from 5-6:15 p.m. at the fire hall, with an official 5-Miler T-shirt while supplies last. Day of race registration is $30, with checks payable to the Village of Pemberville
Race packets and shirts will only be available at early and race day packet pick-ups. Awards will only be available at the awards table following race. No shirts or awards will be shipped or available for pick-up at a later date.
The course, which is certified (OH89039), starts at the Pemberville Fire Hall, through village streets, along River Road, with a finish at the fair grandstand.
A 1 Mile Fun Run is free to all. Register at at main stage from 7:15-7:30 p.m. Parents or legal guardians must sign a release form. Fun Run starts near main stage at approximately 7:45 p.m.
This event features ample parking, fast, paved course, split times each mile, three water stops, chip timing provided by DRS Timing, pool and showers available at the finish, and many enthusiastic fans.
Age groups are: 12 and under, 13-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-80, 80 and over.
Awards: First overall male and female receive special award
First local* male and female receive special award
First masters male and female receive special award
First three in each age group, male and female, receive award
First three local* in each age group, male and female receive award
*Pemberville mailing address (Some age groups may go deeper than three)
Team Competition: Boys and girls high school teams can compete for the title of Pemberville’s Top Team. The first five runners to finish for each team will be scored by overall place to determine the top teams. Middle school runners may compete for their high school team. No graduates or alums will be allowed.
Winning teams will each receive seven specially designed awards designating them as Pemberville’s Top Team.
All pre-registrations must be completed online at the following link: