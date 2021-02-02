The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be back at home this week to host the 3-1 Miami RedHawks Thursday and Friday at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons are 4-0, having won their last three matches in just three sets. The fast start has Bowling Green currently atop the MAC East standings as one of three undefeated teams in the conference.
For the first time since the 2012 season Bowling Green is out to a 4-0 start in Mid-American Conference matches. In the 2012 season the Falcons began with an 8-0 standing in the conference, and went on to win the MAC Tournament and advance to the team’s most recent NCAA appearance. Additionally, the 4-0 start is the best to begin the season since the 2011 season when the Falcons jumped out to a record-setting 12-0 start with the streak ending with the first MAC match of the season.
Two weeks have been played during the current season and Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood High School standout, has been named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week for both, being two-for-two when it comes to the recognition. After logging 20 and 19 kills in the two matches against Northern Illinois, Meyer continued her strong start with 19 and 12 against Western Michigan. The quartet of performances have given Meyer a total of 70 kills, averaging five kills per set. Both of those marks are currently leading the MAC. Meyer’s 5.00 kills per set are also tied for seventh in the nation with Rice’s Nicole Lennon, trailing the nation’s lead by a kill per set. She is also second among players who have played in 10 or more sets.
Totaling six blocks against Western Michigan, a solo and five assists, Katie Kidwell continued to move up the all-time lists. The six total blocks moved Kidwell’s career total blocks to 422, tying her with Stephanie Swiger for seventh all-time. She also moved closer to passing Swiger on the career block assists list as well, now needing 20 to make the pass.