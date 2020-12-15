Cleveland, Ohio – Three members of the Mid-American Conference were named to the All-MAC teams, as voted on by the league's 12 head coaches, today in an announcement from the league. Quintin Morris earned first team All-MAC honors at tight end, while Kholbe Coleman was a third team All-MAC outside linebacker and Bryson Denley was third team All-MAC as a kick returner.
After earning second team All-MAC honors a year ago, Morris was named first team All-MAC in 2020. One of the most dynamic pass catching tight ends in the country, Morris has 20 receptions for 248 yards in five games this year. He concluded the season with 125 career receptions for 1,529 yards, a total that ranks 24th in program history. Morris caught six passes in each of the final two games of the season, totaling 81 receiving yards at Akron.
Among tight ends, Morris ranks 11th nationally in receptions per game and 13th in receiving yards per game. His 1,529 receiving yards rank second among active tight ends in the country and his 125 receptions are also second. Morris is the first BGSU tight end to be named first team all-conference since Brett Landman in 1991.
Coleman was named third-team All-MAC for the second consecutive season after compiling 43 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a sack. He had at least six tackles in each of the Falcons' contest, recording 15 at home against Kent State. He also had a tackle for loss in that game against the Golden Flashes and picked up a sack at Akron. For his career, Coleman has 237 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Denley earned all-conference honors for the first time in his career and ranked 13th in the country in kick return average at 27.5 yards per return. He had an 81-yard kick return against Kent State, the longest of his career and compiled 101 kick return yards at Akron. Denley also rushed for 146 yards on the season, giving him 935 rushing yards in his career.