The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday the 2021-22 CCHA All-Academic and CCHA Scholar-Athlete selections, with Bowling Green State University setting a program record in the All-Academic category.
There were a total 196 student-athletes were named CCHA All-Academic and 96 were honored as Scholar-Athletes.
BGSU set a program record in the All-Academic category with 27 honorees. Of those 27, 15 were also recognized as Scholar-Athletes.
Cam Babiak, Gabriel Chicoine, Sam Craggs, and Ryan O’Hara earned a 4.0 GPA, with Nathan Burke adding to his academic accolades that include CoSIDA Academic All-American and All-District.
BGSU tied with Ferris State and Minnesota State for the most All-Academic selections and totaled the second-most Scholar-Athletes behind Northern Michigan.
Craggs, the program’s record-holder for games played, was honored as a conference All-Academic selection for the fourth time in his career. With the honor, he becomes the first Falcon to earn the recognition four times. To qualify for CCHA All-Academic, a student-athlete must attain a GPA of 3.0 or higher and be enrolled in classes both semesters. To qualify for CCHA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in classes for more than one year (graduate transfers are eligible).
Bowling Green CCHA All-Academic/CCHA Scholar-Athlete Selections
Cam Babiak, Junior, Political Science, 4.00 (2)
Alex Barber, Senior, Finance, 3.78 (3)
Nathan Burke, Senior, Business Administration, 3.90 (1)
Gabriel Chicoine, Senior, Business Administration, 4.00 (1)
Chrystopher Collin, Sophomore, Sport Management, 3.12 (1)
Adam Conquest, Junior, Exercise Science, 3.09 (2)
Max Coyle, Junior, Individualized Studies, 3.17 (1)
Sam Craggs, Senior, Business Administration, 4.00 (4)
Garrett Daly, Junior, Business, 3.92 (2)
Chase Danol, Junior, Supply Chain Management, 3.66 (2)
Evan Dougherty, Senior, Supply Chain Management, 3.52 (3)
Pete Eigner, Freshman, Sport Management, 3.37 (1)
Seth Fyten, Sophomore, Business Analytics, 3.93 (1)
Brayden Krieger, Freshman, Sport Management, 3.90 (1)
T.J. Lloyd, Junior, Business, 3.26 (2)
Anton Malmstrom, Sophomore, Business Analytics, 3.95 (1)
Coale Norris, Senior, Business Administration, 3.90 (1)
Ryan O’Hara, Freshman, Data Analytics, 4.00 (1)
Adam Pitters, Junior, Business, 3.27 (2)
Zack Rose, Junior, Business, 3.62 (2)
Ethan Scardina, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 3.51 (1)
Spencer Schneider, Freshman, Finance, 3.68 (1)
Taylor Schneider, Senior, Visual Communication Technology, 3.61 (3)
Trevor St-Jean, Senior, Business, 3.73 (3)
Christian Stoever, Freshman, Undecided, 3.47 (1)
Austen Swankler, Freshman, Business, 3.42 (1)
Ben Wozney, Freshman, Business, 3.52 (1)