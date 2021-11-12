HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: SEP 09 Eastwood at Woodmore

File. Eastwood senior Kenna Souder, left, celebrates scoring a goal with teammates senior Aubrey Haas (10), right, and senior Mikayla Hoelter, behind, during the first half a soccer match on September 9, 2021 at Woodmore High School in Elmore, Ohio. Eastwood defeated Woodmore 3-0.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Picks for 2021 NBC All league girls soccer have been announced:

Player of the Year: Kenna Souder, Eastwood

Defenders

First team - Mikayla Hoelter, Eastwood

First team - Caydie Buchanan, Woodmore

First team - Lindsey Darr, Lake

First team - Alyssa Hartford, Genoa

Second team - Kayden Firsdon, Eastwood

Second team - Jillian Gladieux, Lake

Second team - Izzy Cook, Woodmore

Second team - Kylee Kwiatkowski, Rossford

Midfielders

First team - Kaylynn Simon, Eastwood

First team - Sydney Ameling, Eastwood

First team - Melanie Hunt, Woodmore

First team - Reagan Wiciak, Genoa

Second team - Emily Darr, Lake

Second team - Sidney Wank, Woodmore

Second team - Kelsie Gladieux, Lake

Second team - Autumn Bowen, Woodmore

Attackers

First team - Kenna Souder, Eastwood

First team - Ava Ayers, Lake

First team - Aubrey Haas, Eastwood

Second team - Alayna Hahn, Woodmore

Second team - Macey Bauder, Woodmore

Second team - Gina Goodman, Genoa

Goalie

First team - Brigid Enright, Lake

Second team - Emily Koza, Genoa

Second team - Layla McGinnis, Woodmore

