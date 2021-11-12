Picks for 2021 NBC All league girls soccer have been announced:
Player of the Year: Kenna Souder, Eastwood
Defenders
First team - Mikayla Hoelter, Eastwood
First team - Caydie Buchanan, Woodmore
First team - Lindsey Darr, Lake
First team - Alyssa Hartford, Genoa
Second team - Kayden Firsdon, Eastwood
Second team - Jillian Gladieux, Lake
Second team - Izzy Cook, Woodmore
Second team - Kylee Kwiatkowski, Rossford
Midfielders
First team - Kaylynn Simon, Eastwood
First team - Sydney Ameling, Eastwood
First team - Melanie Hunt, Woodmore
First team - Reagan Wiciak, Genoa
Second team - Emily Darr, Lake
Second team - Sidney Wank, Woodmore
Second team - Kelsie Gladieux, Lake
Second team - Autumn Bowen, Woodmore
Attackers
First team - Kenna Souder, Eastwood
First team - Ava Ayers, Lake
First team - Aubrey Haas, Eastwood
Second team - Alayna Hahn, Woodmore
Second team - Macey Bauder, Woodmore
Second team - Gina Goodman, Genoa
Goalie
First team - Brigid Enright, Lake
Second team - Emily Koza, Genoa
Second team - Layla McGinnis, Woodmore