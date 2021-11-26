AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two Auburn University students have won the $1 million first-place prize in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.
Logan Parks, a senior, and Tucker Smith, a sophomore, topped 350 teams in the three-day event at Table Rock Lake in Ridgedale, Missouri, pulling in five fish last Sunday for a total of 16.41 pounds, news outlets reported.
The tournament, which celebrated Bass Pro Shops 50th anniversary and also raised money and awareness for conservation, will be aired on NBC at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Parks and Smith split the prize — the biggest payout in bass fishing history — and also went home with 2022 Toyota Tundra CrewMax trucks and Nitro Z21 bass boats for their efforts.