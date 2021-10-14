PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls soccer closed the books on its second undefeated season in program history Thursday night by defeating visiting Lake, 4-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.
Eastwood, ranked second in the Division III state coaches’ poll, finished the season 16-0, outscoring opponents 132-2, and winning an NBC title along the way.
The only difference between this team and the 2019 undefeated regular season team, also 16-0 and regional semifinalists, are a few personnel changes on the field who have since graduated.
However, many of the current players also played vital roles that year, including three-time All-Ohio senior midfielder Makenna Souder and senior Aubrey Haas, who had a three-goal hat trick in Thursday’s win over the Flyers.
“We’ve lost a couple over the years, but it was a lot of the same girls,” Eastwood coach Megan Rutherford said.
Finishing off the Flyers Thursday was not automatic, and the game remained in doubt well into the second half.
Eastwood outshot Lake 11-5 in the first half, and the Eagles had just six shots on goal to the Flyers’ three.
Eastwood broke the ice on a play that began at center pitch by junior midfielder Hannah Montag and junior defender Kayden Firsdon, who sent a lead pass to Haas.
Haas beat a defender, and then got the past senior goalkeeper Brigid Enright, giving her a clear path to the goal. Haas scored easily from short range with 21:57 remaining in the half.
It was about waiting for the right opportunity, Haas said.
“Just before the first one, just being patient, knowing that when the time comes it will come,” Haas said. “Just focusing on what soccer is about and not trying to force something that is not going to happen.”
It could easily have been 1-1 at halftime. In the final seconds of the half, Lake senior forward Ava Ayers got past Eastwood’s back line, shot and scored, but her shot entered the goal no more than two seconds past the halftime whistle.
Ayers showed off her speed two more times early in the second half, but Eastwood sophomore goalkeeper Abby Rothenbuhler made a difficult save to stop her on the first breakaway.
On Ayers’ second breakaway, Eastwood sophomore midfielder Dalaine Zura made the stop at the back line, forcing a corner kick.
As the Flyers became increasingly aggressive, Haas said her team regrouped holding on to a 1-0 lead
“Right before the second one, we had a huddle and I just told everyone, ‘We need to relax. We haven’t even shown them what we are about yet,’” Haas said.
“’Just relax, stay patient, and the things are going to come when they will come. Just have confidence in each other and just the main thing was to relax and regroup after everything.’”
Eastwood junior midfielder Grace Kingery intercepted a goal kick from Enright, booted it into the box where Haas took possession, beat a defender and scored to put the Eagles up 2-0 with 26:45 on the clock.
On the third goal, senior midfielder Kaylynn Simon booted a free kick 50 yards into the box, where senior midfielder Sydney Ameling one-timed a header past Enright with 16:27 remaining.
Simon had a combined 16 steals and intercepts, but she does more than intercept passes, make tackles, and send deep passes into the box.
“She’s a playmaker,” Rutherford said. “If you put her in any other sport, she is pretty much the quarterback of our team. She dictates the play, she runs the offense, she also helps organize the defense.”
On the final goal, Haas beat a defender one-on-one after receiving a long pass from sophomore defender Kayla Buehler at midfield with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Once the Eagles got a two-goal lead, Lake released its offense, but that led to near dominance by the Eagles in the final 20 minutes as they outshot the Flyers 15-4 in the second half.
“Coaching decisions in the second half changed how we played because we were down,” Lake coach Don Jablonski said.
Enright, the NBC Goalkeeper of the Year as a junior, had nine saves on 15 shots on goal (two hit crossbar) and Rothenbuhler made five saves for the Eagles.
Jablonski says losing to the No. 2 ranked team in the state does not give his team an excuse.
“A couple key players did not expect to have the games we expected them to have, so we’ll get ready for the tournament,” Jablonski said.
Lake, 8-6-1 overall and 6-4 in the NBC, finishes the regular season at Wauseon (12-1-1) Saturday at 11 a.m., and opens the Division III tournament hosting Otsego (1-11) on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
The Lake-Otsego winner advances to the Genoa district tournament. Eastwood and Lake could ultimately meet again in the district final.