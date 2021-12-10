The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team was well-represented when the Mid-American Conference office announced the Academic All-MAC Team on Thursday. The Falcons had 14 student-athletes named to the team.
BGSU’s list of honorees includes Lili Berg, Lacee Bethea, Katie Cox, Nikki Cox, Maya Dean, Jasmijn Dijsselhof, Zoë Hudson, Ruby Linton, Rachel Muller, Mackenzie Reuber, Audrey Shea, Lynsey Spotts, Kennedy White and Madi Wolfbauer.
A total of 142 student-athletes were named to the team.
Bowling Green’s 14 honorees tied the Falcons for second in the conference. Ball State had 18 players named, while BGSU and Northern Illinois each had 14 representatives.
A total of 17 student-athletes named to the team have a perfect 4.000 cumulative GPA. BGSU led the way with four of those 13 student-athletes — Katie Cox, Dean, Dijsselhof and Shea. NIU also had four honorees with a 4.00 GPA, while BSU had three.
The Academic All-MAC honor is bestowed upon student-athletes who have excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport. Freshmen are not eligible for the award.
BGSU (11-7-3, 8-2-1 MAC) won both the MAC regular-season and tournament crowns for the fourth-straight season, and the Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in as many years.
The Falcons are 58-26-11 overall, 39-9-2 in MAC regular-season matches and 48-10-4 in all games vs. conference foes since the start of the 2017 season.
Since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, the Falcons are 45-19-10 overall, 33-5-1 in MAC regular-season action and 40-5-3 in all games vs. league opposition.
There were 29 players on the 2021 roster. No fewer than 28 of those 29 players have seen the Falcons advance to the NCAA Championships in every season in which they’ve been a part of the program.