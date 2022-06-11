The Mid-American Conference announced that 12 members of the Bowling Green outdoor track and field team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-MAC team.
Heading the list for BGSU are Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal.
Butler won the MAC championship in the hammer throw and was crowned a second-team All-American Thursday night at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championship. Neal won the MAC championship in the discus and competed at the NCAA East Prelims in both the discus and shot put, advancing in the latter to the NCAA Championships this week in Eugene, Ore.
Among those 12 honorees includes six seniors (Butler, Neal, Sydney Niekamp, Brianna Richard, Katerina Shuble and Ebonie Whitted) and seven student-athletes who carry a perfect 4.0 grade point average (Darian Braddix, Kaila Butler, Alyssa Ellerbrock, Elise Johnson, Neal, Kailee Perry and Katerina Shuble).
To qualify for Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and participate in at least 50% of the team’s contests. True freshmen are not eligible for the award.