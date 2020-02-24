J.D.POOLEY
Bob Cupp (right) and John Patterson talked about school funding Monday at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center.
Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 6:38 pm
School funding takes center stage at BG forum
By Debbie Rogers, Sentinel-Tribune Editor
Sentinel-Tribune
Posted
on
Monday, February 24, 2020 6:38 pm.
sent-trib.com
Sentinel-Tribune
Phone number: 419-352-4611
E-mail: kconcannon@aimmediamidwest.com
Address: 1616 E Wooster #15
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Search in:
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]