VAN WERT — At muddy and rainy H.A. Eaggerss Stadium, No. 5 Van Wert quickly put aside any hopes of an upset, defeating Rossford 46-0 in a Division IV first round playoff game on Friday.
The Cougars, defending D-IV state champions, improve to 10-1 and will take on Wauseon, 41-7 winners over Wooster Triway, in the regional quarterfinals.
Rossford saw its season end at 5-6.
“It’s been a roller coaster year obviously. You navigate through it and COVID,” Rossford coach Todd Drusback said. “There obviously have been highlights along the way. We are proud of our kids and looking forward to the future.”
Van Wert won the opening toss and chose to receive the football, and it paid off in a big way. Coach Keith Recker says his players are confident and it shows.
“I think they have a goal that they want to reach to and the confidence is huge. We haven’t had that in our program before last year so they are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Recker said.
On the third play from scrimmage, VW 6-4, 195-pound junior quarterback Aidan Pratt hooked up on a 63-yard touchdown pass with junior receiver Garrett Gunter.
Just a minute and a half into the game, and the Cougars led 7-0. It was only the start as VW scored 21 points in the first quarter and went on to take a 40-0 halftime lead.
There were more big plays, like Aidan Pratt’s 37-yard pass to his brother, 6-3, 180-pound senior Connor Pratt, setting up VW’s second touchdown less than five minutes later.
VW’s defense stuck it to the Bulldogs, too, but neither team had help from a muddy field with no footing. Rossford junior quarterback Alex Williams was visibly having difficulty gripping the football.
The Bulldogs were held to 104 total yards, including 75 rushing ad 29 passing.
Williams completed 5 of 17 passes for 29 with one pass intercepted for a pick-six by VW senior outside linebacker Xavier Okuly.
Two of Williams’ passes went to senior running back Trenton Bachmayer for 14 yards, two to sophomore wide receiver Kaden Kirkman for seven yards and one to senior receiver Holden Martens for eight yards.
Williams ran for 45 yards on 14 carries, including his longest of 33 yards, senior running back Trenton Bachmayer had seven carries for 16 yards and freshman back Grant Eckel ran for 11 yards on four carries.
From his defensive back position, Williams forced and recovered a fumble, stopping a VW drive at the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line.
Van Wert had 354 yards of total offense, including 200 rushing and 154 passing. Aidan Pratt accounted for 283, including 83 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown.
Pratt also completed 7 of 9 passes for 154 yards and three TDs, including two pases to Gunter for 64 yards, one to senior Nate Jackson for 23 yards, and to junior Maddix Crutchfield for 10 yards.
VW scored only two touchdowns from inside the red zone — the rest came from big plays.
“Big plays have been our key all year. We play more big plays than we give up,” Recker said.
“They stopped us on first down, second down, and we were able to get it in the air the first two series and get an early lead. Then, with the conditions it makes it tough to come back from it.”
Traveling over 90 miles and playing in tough weather conditions created adversity for Rossford.
“But we battled, but obviously we would have liked a better outcome but we were able to get in and make the playoffs,” Drusback said. “Obviously we are playing the defending state champs who lost just two dudes from last year so they are pretty good.”