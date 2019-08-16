Rossford seeking information on comparable cities

ROSSFORD — The city’s consulting firm has been asked to expand its organizational study for the city.

At Monday’s council meeting, Mark Fiala, president of Organizational Architecture Inc., talked about the study conducted by his firm at the request of the city.

The consulting firm was asked to do a study on the finances and functions of the city as compared to other cities on its non-bargaining staff, their pay, benefits and structure. The study compared Rossford to Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Maumee, Northwood and Wauseon along with both Perrysburg and Sylvania townships.

Councilman Bob Densic spoke about the finance and insurance committee which sought the study. He said they will look at the study, but also believed further study should be done including cities that are more “peers” and of more comparable size to Rossford.

Densic said they listed 10 comparable cities, but narrowed it down to three, and have asked the firm to add details to the report for Port Clinton, Clyde and Willard, and then file a revised report.

“We are looking at the pay structure using various criteria, not just based on years of experience. This will give us more information as we move forward with decisions. It will help us as we define jobs and the divisions of duties,” Densic said after the meeting.

He added that what they learn from the study will not only benefit their dealings with the non-bargaining staff but also in negotiations with other staff.

Densic told his fellow council members he would forward the preliminary report to them to look at.

In council action, two ordinances and one resolution were given their first readings. All three were passed as emergency measures after the second and third readings were suspended.

An ordinance was approved awarding a contract for the Colony Roadway Improvement Project was approved. The contract was awarded to Speer Bros. at a cost of $2.84 million. An exact time frame for the project was not set.

Also approved was an ordinance making changes to the estimate of revenues and expense appropriations for the year. This ordinance was necessary because of recently passed ordinances including those for the Project Freddie, the code name for the Amazon fulfillment center and its TIF agreement; debt funding for the Colony Road improvement; and full-year funding for the fire on-call hours and the Marina repairs. It also takes into consideration the recent expected revenue from the state legislature of the motor fuel taxes.

The resolution passed allows the mayor to reappoint Leonard Michaels for a seat on the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

Also at the meeting, council:

• Noted that ballot language has been approved for both parks and recreation levies and both fire levies for the November ballot.

• Heard that the much-discussed (newly-painted) black light poles have been installed.

• Heard Councilman Jerry Staczek report some proposals for changes in Marina regulations for the upcoming year. He said that dock length regulations need to be revised as many boats are choosing to leave their outboard motors up as well as longer lengths which is causing safety issues as the channels are being clogged by the longer total length of some of the boats.

• Heard Staczek again bring up the issue of wanting answers from the school district for safety plans for the new school. “I am not against the new safety officer for the schools, but I would like to hear more about what other safety measures they are taking,” he said.

• Noted upcoming events, including the dedication of the new elementary school on Saturday; Riverfest on Aug. 24 and dedication of the new school’s football stadium on Aug. 28.

• Went into an executive session for the purpose of looking at real estate. No action was taken.