Rossford schools to put renewal levy on ballot

ROSSFORD — The Rossford Exempted School District took the first step on Monday to renew its current 5.9-mill operating levy.

The intent is to place it on the ballot for the March primary election. That levy is slated to bring in $2.2 million per year.

It passed by a vote of 4-1, with Tiffany Densic casting the lone negative vote.

Placing the levy on the ballot for passage was recommended by the Treasurer James Rossler and the finance committee. This was the first step in the process of placing the renewal on the ballot.

Rossler said that the carryover balance is very strong for the district. However, he said that there are expected health care cost increases and that the 2024 fiscal year forecast has a negative balance of $362,000, This figure is based on the passage of the current 5.9 mill levy being renewed.

Rossler said that the district has been awarded $600,000 from the Nexus pipeline, but he is not budgeting that figure into the district’s figures as the pipeline has challenged that valuation.

Densic challenged her fellow board members to show the voters they are willing to cut back when and where they can.

The $599,000 annually expected from the Amazon Fulfillment Center will be added to the mix within the next two years which will be a boost to the district’s income, Densic said.

“I agree with your points, Tiffany, but I would say today is not the time to do this,” said board member Kent Murphree. “I would like to maintain our course until all those numbers are firm. We have two more larger renewals coming up, We can make this case in two years when this board meets then.”

He said he preferred to wait two years and see what the finanical situation is like then.

“There is so much momentum, we need to keep that going. Jamie (Rossler) has said we should stay the course for the next couple years. I agree,” Murphree said.

Densic also noted what she believes is an excessive expense on attorney and consulting expenses including for challenges to property evaluations.

Board member Sharon Belkofer said, “This is a stabilizing levy and it is not asking for any new money. We need to proceed.”

“We do need to be thinking about budgeting. There are things we have cut, that we can look at to reevaluate,” said board President Dawn Burks.

In other business, Superintendent Dan Creps told the board that the staff is continuing to go over the “punch list” for the new elementary school to be handled by the contractors. Most of the items are minor adjustments including some problems with the Rossford logo in the school’s cafeteria walls.

Creps also said the complaints about delays at the time of drop-off and pick-up of the elementary students have been mostly addressed.

“Those issues have been dealt with. We want to keep traffic moving, but this is a safety issue. We are not going to hurry and jeopardize the safety of the students,” Creps said.

He also said the work on the high school and middle school construction is moving ahead as planned. The first date for that building is Jan. 6 for students and parents to come in for a tour to allow them to see their classrooms and lockers. The date for public to view the buildings is to be determined.

Creps also addressed some concerns regarding parking at the elementary and said accommodations for special events include the use of shuttles to allow visitors for special events to use the athletic event parking and use the shuttles to get to the main building.

Five-year forecast

Rossler presented the five-year budget forecast through fiscal year 2024.

The totals are from the primary income source of income taxes followed by the total which includes additional income sources.

• 2017: $24,9 million; $25.million

• 2018: $26.1 million; $26.3 million

• 2019: $27,1 million; $27.2 million

• 2020 (current): $27.2 million; $27.4 million

• 2021: $27.5 million; $27.6 million

• 2022: $27.8 million: $28 million

• 2023: $28.0 million; $28.2 million

• 2024: $28.6 million; $28.9 million

Total expenses and other financing totals combined are as follows:

• 2017: $20.8 million

• 2018: $21.0 million

• 2019: $21.9 million

• 2020 (current): $25.7 million

• 2021: $25.8 million

• 2022: $26.8 million

• 2023: $27.8 million

• 2024: $28.9 million

After the totals for June 30 at the end of the fiscal year of unreserved balance in the treasury was/will be:

• 2017: $14.5 million

• 2018: $19.9 million

• 2019: $25.4 million

• 2020 (current): $27.6 million

• 2021: $29.5 million

• 2022: $30.5 million

• 2023: $31.0 million

• 2024: $30.6 million

Despite that negative value in the fiscal year totals for 2024, Rossler forecasts there will still be an unreserved fund balance of of more than $30.6 million in cash on hand at that time.