At least two Wood County Health Department board members would like to explore ridding the county of mask and other coronavirus mandates.
At Wednesday’s meeting, over a dozen residents asked the board to reconsider recommendations that affect children in schools and life in their communities.
“It is the people of Wood County that you’re supposed to represent,” said Isaac Bailey, a Webster Township trustee.
Copying and pasting the state and federal narrative in regards to COVID-19 is not in the best interest of Wood County, he said.
“You need to wake up,” he said.
Health board member Rachel Bowlus said the board should represent the people in the health district.
“We are the ones who are setting policy,” she said. “I need to represent my constituents.”
Bowlus introduced a resolution that said neither the health commissioner or any employee may make any policy or recommendation concerning masks or vaccine without a board vote.
“We should be making the decisions,” she said.
“I love the people who are here, love the discussion,” said board member D.J. Mears, who seconded her motion.
Board President Cathy Nelson said the motion should be tabled for further discussion.
“We need to have a rather extensive discussion,” said board member Bob Midden.
All board members were in favor of tabling it.
“We’re here representing the community, but I’m representing the whole community,” Nelson said.
Earlier in the meeting, Northwood Councilman Louis Fahrbach said he has had multiple complaints from people in his community about the lack of consistency in policy from the health department.
Why can patrons of the Way Public Library in Perrysburg visit without masks, where children attending a storytime at the Walbridge library must wear face coverings, he asked.
“And right across the street is a packed restaurant and no masks, and no one says anything about it,” Fahrbach said. “When will this charade finally end?
“Anyone who wants the shot can get the shot,” he said. “Please remove mask mandates.”
Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that recommendations on indoor mask use are intended to apply across the county.
“It’s being applied at the facility level,” he said of the differences.
He added that the health department has no jurisdiction to require masks, only make recommendations.
“You’re still making the recommendations for the masks,” Fahrbach said, “and that makes the institution say we’ll get right in line with it.”
David Desser, who lost a bid last week for election to the Perrysburg school board, said that most of his family has had COVID.
“Our doctor says not to get the vaccine. Our doctor says it doesn’t make sense to wear masks,” he said.
Desser said that three of his children are OK with masks, but two are not.
“Two of them, I think we’ve changed forever,” Desser said. “What we’re doing is not right.”
Brytanne Strayer ticked off several state ordinances that she said support not having mandates. It is the right of every child to be in class and not be denied an education. Parents should make health and mask decisions, she said.
“The children here in your community have been greatly impacted,” Strayer said. “So many people feel like their stories and voices do not matter.”
Robison said that he empathized with the moms and dads.
“I’m a parent of four kids myself and it’s a sign of a good parent to care for your kids and the impacts on kids,” he said.
There is no discussion about state or county mandates for a vaccine, Robison said.
No one likes to wear masks, he added, but they do work.
“It’s the droplet that your mask is catching,” Robison said. “They help to reduce transmission.
“When you think about it at the community level, it works.”