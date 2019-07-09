Protestors ask Latta to 'Close the Camps'

Immigration policy protesters held a “Close the Camps” demonstration and met with staff from U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.

Members of La Conexion, an immigrant solidarity group, organized the Tuesday afternoon event at Latta’s district office in Bowling Green, which was attended by more than 50 protesters. After the meeting, a protest vigil was held along North Main Street.

The meeting with Latta’s staff was not open to the media.

“This land has always been a land of immigrants, by force or by choice,” said Amanda Schackow, La Conexion solidarity committee member.

Protesters stated in a letter to Latta that they are opposed to “dangerously overcrowded conditions and the prolonged detention of migrants in Customs and Border Patrol facilities,” as reported by the Homeland Security Administration Office in a report released July 2.

David Wirt, Latta’s district director, met with 10 representatives, who delivered a letter and a statement from the La Conexion Immigrant Solidarity Committee.

The committee letter states, “The La Conexion Immigrant Solidarity Committee demands a change in President Trump’s immigration policies and practices that are intentionally cruel and inhumane as well as fiscally irresponsible. We are calling for an immediate end to family separation, reunification of family members and immigration reform.”

Among the major concerns listed in the four-page letter are the “Trump stated strategy of cruelty and fear as a deterrent.” It also outlined specific aspects of the policy, including the “policy to separate children from family, (enacted one year ago).”

Wirt said that all communications will be passed on to Latta, who is currently in Washington, D.C.

“It was a polite and cordial meeting. I will be passing on all the commentary. I know many of the members here,” Wirt said. He also outlined how all the communications will be scanned and sent with the constituent call reports to Latta for review.

After the meeting, the protesters read testimony from children and their family members who were taking care of them.

Protesters’ signs had slogans like “Kids don’t belong in cages” and “Immigrant lives matter.”

“ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) people come into Ohio and take people away. It’s not just Texas,” said Emily Willis, a protester from Bowling Green.

“Once you go to the border, it changes your life forever,” said Betty Hunt, from Bowling Green. She had been to Texas to help migrants with her church group.

Beatriz Maya, La Conexion director, outlined the recent history of protesting the group has done, which is also part of the letter to Latta. The previous protest from February was addressed, as well as the response mailed from Latta’s office, dated March 29. That letter said that he had toured the facilities and found them to be “effective and humane,” and recognized his desire to “finding a solution to our broken immigration system, as well as Latta’s vote against the recent immigration bill from the House of Representatives. The bill that passed was the Senate version.

The La Conexion letter then outlines a number of specific reforms that members would like to see.

Prior to the meeting and protest vigil, Latta’s office sent this update on his efforts regarding immigration.

“Congressman Latta is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis at the border, and has been calling for bipartisan congressional action to address it since he visited an Health and Human Services facility in Texas one year ago. With an unprecedented number of people crossing the southern border, our men and women in law enforcement are stretched thin and running out of resources, and HHS, tasked with caring for unaccompanied minors, would have run out of money without immediate action. While Democrats sat on their hands and called the situation a ‘manufactured crisis,’ Congressman Latta joined his colleagues in pushing for emergency funding.

“He supported $4.6 billion of supplemental funding that was approved with broad bipartisan, bicameral support. This funding is just a short-term band-aid, however, because no amount of money is going to change the urgent need to address the problems that are causing these facilities to be overwhelmed. He will continue working with his colleagues and the president to ensure our borders are secured, our laws are enforced, and any children who cross the border are treated humanely.”

Additional information provided by Latta’s office:

• As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, he has visited several federal immigration facilities in Texas to better understand how the government was implementing the family reunification process.

• Most recently, he voted two weeks ago to send the president the bipartisan Senate bill that helps children at the border and provides adequate resources and flexibility to Department of Homeland Security and HHS.

• Last year, Latta voted for both of the immigration reform bills introduced by then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.