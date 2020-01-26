Poverty is the pimp: Wood County agency holds forum on human trafficking

A forum on human trafficking was held at Wood County Job and Family Services Friday, featuring a dozen organizations from Wood and Lucas counties with keynote speaker Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo.

“Poverty is the pimp. Poverty drives and fuels trafficking. When we look at poverty we also have to look at the drug culture. When you want to control the victims, you drug them,” Fedor said. “Commercial, sexual and labor trafficking are the human rights issue of our generation.”

Fedor has been working on human trafficking issues in Columbus for 15 years.

She explained how taxpayers are funding the clean-up of sexual and labor trafficking, because the estimated U.S. share of the $99 billion worldwide industry is between $10 to $15 billion.

Fedor said runaway and homeless youth are at the greatest risk, and the U.S. legal system doesn’t look for them. Research she has found shows that runaways are “harvested” by traffickers within 24 hours.

Toledo, which is her Senate district, has the highest number of homeless children in Ohio.

She has several pieces of legislation in the works — which as a Democrat in a Republican controlled legislature, creates difficulties, Fedor said. But she has found government based success working directly Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Fedor has pushed a victim-centered approach, which has been done internationally. Instead of prosecuting the victims of sex trafficking, she is working to change the laws to prosecute those doing the “selling of the bodies,” which is reflected in Senate Bill 247, co-sponsored with Ohio Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster.

“Those buying rape can no longer hide their actions,” Fedor said of what would happen if the bill passes. “This is a human rights issue and modern slavery. It needs to be tackled like it was in 1865.”

There are also non-legislative successes. Working with Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp a new program is now half funded to have four retired officers search for runaway children.

“This is the only group in America doing it,” Fedor said.

She is also working with the Home Free Program, which is part of the National Runaway Safeline 1-800-RUNAWAY.org. The program provides free bus tickets, through Greyhound Bus, for runaways to get a free ride home.

Fedor explained that when she started working on the issue, 15 years ago, she heard comments like: “It’s a right of passage,” “It’s just prostitution,” “It’s a Toledo issue,” and “Boys will be boys.”

“They just dismissed me on this issue. It took a lot of grassroots education and advocacy. I went all around Ohio for five years and spoke anywhere. I put a lot of miles on my car. So I knew I had to build a movement, because I’m a Democrat,” Fedor said.

A number of the sponsoring organizations had informational booths set up and each gave a brief explanation about the work they do.

“I don’t want our babies to have to suffer, the way some of them are suffering at this moment,” Karla Davis -McGowan, the event organizer, said.

Human Trafficking Related Resources

• Ohio State Highway Patrol Criminal Intelligence Unit: Free Resource Guide and Hotline 888-373-7888

• Bowling Green State University Center for Violence Prevention and Education www.bgsu.edu/cvpe

• Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition www.lchtc.org

• Welcome BG: welcomebgoh@gmail.com

• The Cocoon: Provides assistance to domestic and sexual violence victims and their children 24/7 by phone or in person. 419-373-1730 option 2