Pipelines officially appeal: Process may cut money to school districts

Both Rover and Nexus pipelines have appealed their taxable values with the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office.

The auditor’s office issued the notice in a press release on Monday.

The Rover appealed value is 54% of the original value while the Nexus appealed value is 62% of the original value.

The appeal process may take greater than 12 months to determine the value for tax year 2019. Until the appeal is finalized, the pipelines will be billed on this appealed amount, according to the auditor’s office. If either company loses their appeal, they will be billed the difference plus interest for any years they paid tax on the appeal value.

“I hope the department of taxation adheres close to the original value their formula calculated on these pipelines,” said Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich. “I would like to see the department of taxation protecting the local tax base and not siding with an out-of-state company poised to make billions.”

The public utility taxpayer has the ability to appeal annually.

In Bowling Green City Schools, the appeal by Rover will cost the district about $1.2 million, according to Treasurer Cathy Schuller.

The new projections with the appeal are $2.20 million while the original estimate was $3.40 million, she said.

Schuller said that loss will be compounded and that she wasn’t surprised by the appeal. She also said that the pipeline could issue an appeal every year along with the automatic depreciation of 3%.

“We may not know the results of this (appeal) for 12 months. We can’t count on any amount of this money at this time,” she said. “You can’t commit the money while it’s so volatile.”

LuAnn Vanek, treasurer at Elmwood Local Schools, said the Rover appeal will cost the district about $2.02 million in calendar year 2020.

The original auditor’s estimate was $5.04 million for calendar year 2020. The appeal brings that revenue down 54%, to $3.02 million, Vanek said at Monday’s school board meeting.

The impact on the district’s five-year forecast, however, is just over $1 million as she has only budgeted 80% of what the original estimate was.

The income from the pipeline has affected the district’s bond millage, taking it from 1.30 mills to 1.10 mills.

“So our taxpayers will have a decrease on what’s collected through the bond,” Vanek said.

Board member Brian King pointed out the 54% was a worst-case scenario.

At Eastwood Local Schools, the Nexus appeal will take the original projection of $2.20 million in new funding to roughly $1.27 million, said Superintendent Brent Welker is a community email.

“No matter what, Eastwood will receive new revenue from a source outside of the local taxpayers. This is very good news” he said.

However, it increases the likelihood that the district may need some kind of operating levy in three or four years to bridge the gap until the elementary school is paid off, Welker added.

The number listed for each district excludes the permanent improvement fund values already paid by the pipelines.

“I would argue that it is new money because a portion is coming from a new source, but it’s splitting hairs,” Oestreich said.

The revised taxes payable in 2020 from the Rover Pipeline are Bowling Green $2.09 million, Elmwood $3.02 million and North Baltimore $943,683.

The revised taxes payable in 2020 from the Nexus Pipeline are Eastwood $1.28 million, Otsego $619,481 and Perrysburg $145,370.