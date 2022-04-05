April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the staff of Wood County Children Services will hold their annual Pinwheel for Prevention events on April 13.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with the planting of 857 pinwheels at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. The 857 pinwheels represent the number of investigations completed and families assisted in 2021.
Following the pinwheel planting, a luncheon and silent auction will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Wood County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square. Food and beverages, along with basket raffles will be available.
In addition, area school districts will participate in the third annual Pinwheels on the Road project. Area schools will have displays on campus indicating families in the district assisted by Wood County Children Services.
The breakdown per district is listed below:
Bowling Green- 186
Perrysburg- 110
Northwood-83
Lake-96
Rossford- 83
Otsego-71
Elmwood-48
Eastwood- 34
The pinwheels will be on display throughout the month of April. For more information, contact Sandi Carsey at 419-352-7566 or Sandi.Carsey@jfs.ohio.gov.