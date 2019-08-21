Perrysburg waiting on BG water proposal

PERRYSBURG — A series of regional water source contract votes is coming up, but the final choice between Toledo and Bowling Green water is still murky in the city.

Details of the draft water contract for the City of Perrysburg have not been confirmed by Toledo City Council, which meets Sept 3, the same night as the next Perrysburg city council meeting.

“We still have to go through a council meeting, and maybe committee meetings, to approve that. It’s not necessarily a quick process. (Sept. 3) is also a Perrysburg city council meeting. We won’t know how they’ve voted on that,” said Jonathan Smith, Perrysburg councilman and public utilities committee chairman.

“I for one don’t want to make a vote on that the same night we find out. I want to have that conversation and have the City of Toledo present, as to why Perrysburg should come to them, and go over the contract with what their expectations are. There’s no way I would be for making a vote that same night.”

At Tuesday’s Perrysburg Council meeting Smith asked the administration if the Bowling Green water proposal could be coming this week.

“It looks like it is very close,” said Bridgette Kabat, city administrator.

The expectation is for it to be delivered later this week.

The Perrysburg water supply contract with Toledo expires in 2027. The bulk of Perrysburg Township also uses Toledo water, but some is piped by the City of Perrysburg and some by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, with a small portion using Bowling Green water.

A draft water contract was sent out by Toledo in July. Changes to the details came almost immediately.

According to Smith, the city had hired a consultant on water issues. Initially, three options were on the table: the Michindoh aquifer, City of Toledo or City of Bowling Green water.

Including Perrysburg, eight different entities could be getting water from Toledo with this contract: Fulton County, Lucas County, Maumee, Sylvania, Monroe County South Water District, Northwestern Water and Sewer District and Whitehouse. Rates will be affected by how many users are on the system.

“If one were to go, how would it affect the other ones?” Smith asked.

As for a water rate from Bowling Green, Smith’s expectation is that “the rate would be the same as for all the other communities.”

However, there is also the expectation of a fixed one-time cost to switch to the system. The capacity of the Bowling Green system would probably need expansion, which would have a cost. Then there is the additional question of the time frame needed for expansion.

“I’m pushing to have that (Bowling Green) information, sooner than later. The longer we delay that, the less effective we’re being for the city of Perrysburg. We need to make sure to get all the information in a timely fashion, so we can make an appropriate decision. Now I feel like we’re under the gun,” Smith said.

Smith said that in Toledo there is no need to expand the water plant, now or for the foreseeable future.

“We wanted to look at the different scenarios, to see what the actual costs would be to make that transition,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, there is also a public meeting about the regional water agreement in Toledo on Aug. 26.

“I would anticipate that it would have to be 60 days to go through the appropriate channels,” Smith said. “Until Toledo votes on something, we don’t know if they are going to make any changes, or not. (Toledo) city council could make changes on that contract if they wanted to.”

Smith said that it is also not clear if the Perrysburg approval would be needed in 15, 30, 45 or 60 days after a Toledo council approval of the modified draft contract.