Perrysburg and Rossford police are reportedly clearing large groups of people from around the cities and are warning that citations could be issued.
On Thursday, the City of Perrysburg Police Division reported that groups are congregating and ignoring social distancing mandated in response to the coronavirus.
“The Perrysburg Police Division has still been receiving complaints about groups of people congregating in violation of the Ohio Department of Health’s Stay at Home Order; specifically, calls about groups of young people who are congregating and not exercising social distancing. We are asking for your help. Please remind your family members and friends to keep their social distance when going out,” the division said in a statement.
The public is encouraged to enjoy the outdoors – walking, running, biking and exercising.
“However, it is as important to maintain social distancing outside as it is in essential workplaces. Remember to distance yourselves on walking paths, sidewalks, in the parks, and at any other location. As a reminder, play equipment, basketball courts, and public restrooms are currently closed,” the Perrysburg statement continued.
When complaints that people are not complying with this order are received, officers will respond and remind residents of this order.
“These orders are meant to deter and protect, not to penalize people or businesses. Under Ohio law, law enforcement agencies can take enforcement action for violating the “stay at home” order,” the Perrysburg statement said. “Again, we are asking for everyone’s cooperation. Adhering to the order will save lives and it is the responsibility of every Ohioan to do their part.”
A Thursday Rossford Police Department Facebook post said that officers are continuing to disperse groups of teens that may not understand the order or the consequences of violating it.
The post also cited a code stating that no person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopts … to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic or bioterrorism event.
This is a second-degree misdemeanor.