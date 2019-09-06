Perrysburg resident crowned Miss Ohio 2019

PERRYSBURG — Madison Humphrey, 22, of Perrysburg was crowned National American Miss Ohio 2019. She will go on to compete for the title of National American Miss in November in Anaheim, California.

“I’ve been working toward this title for the past five years,” Madison said. “To finally have the opportunity to serve others as a state queen is such a dream come true.”

As Miss Ohio, Humphrey travels across the Midwest to promote her platform, Girl in the Mirror, which is dedicated to empowering young women to recognize their true beauty. She speaks to classrooms in local school districts, hosts body image workshops and runs inspirational social media pages to help others learn to love themselves for who they are. She also serves as a volunteer spokesperson for the National Eating Disorders Association.

“After almost losing my life to anorexia, I knew I needed to do something to ensure no other girl has to go through what I went through. My hope with Girl in the Mirror and the work I’m doing with NEDA is that I can reach as many girls as possible and help them develop not only a positive body image, but also an unwavering sense of confidence in who she is and what she can accomplish,” Humphrey said.

Her additional accomplishments include graduating from the University of Toledo and earning her bachelor’s degree in media communication. She currently serves as the traffic anchor on WTVG’s “13abc Action News Good Morning.”

She aspires to run a non-profit that assists others struggling with mental illness and/or eating disorders.

The national pageant will take place over the week of Thanksgiving in Anaheim.

Humphrey will compete in formal wear, personal introduction, interview, resume and community involvement. She is also vying for the titles of National Spokesmodel, National Casual Wear Model, National Runway Model and National Photogenic.

The National American Miss Pageant System is the largest in the nation. The focus of this organization is to create future leaders and to equip them with real-world skills to make their dreams a reality. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an “All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.” Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition, as well as setting and achieving personal goals. For more information visit www.namiss.com.

To supporting Humphrey’s journey to the national crown, visit her GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/MissOhio2019. Watch the pageant live during Thanksgiving week on namiss.com.