Perrysburg parade

PERRYSBURG – For the third consecutive year, the Perrysburg Holiday Parade and pre-parade activities will make holiday memories because of the vision of one man.

Long-time business owner Jim Delph said that his son-in-law Rick Ruffner has had the vision and energy to re-energize the event, which is taking place this year on Dec. 8

Ruffner said his dream was to “make sure that the people coming to Perrysburg Holiday Parade will have the kind of experiences I had as a kid.”

Delph recalls that the downtown Christmas parade was a huge event when his family moved to Perrysburg in 1965. The downtown merchants association organized and staffed it with downtown stores offering refreshments and prizes.

“Actually, the holiday parade was the kick off for a month-long food and toy drive run by Commodore Way and Perrysburg Christians United,” he said.

After the parade, Santa would be stationed in the O-Deer Diner. Kids and parents would bring canned food, toys and even cash to put in the collection box. At no cost to them the children had their picture taken sitting on Santa’s lap and a free ice cream cone.

The holiday parade and activities were eventually turned over to Downtown Perrysburg Inc. but over time interest and active participation by volunteers began to wane and Delph said DPI could not get enough help. Four years ago, there was a real possibility of parade being discontinued.

“I am happy to say this is coming back now with Rick organizing it,” Delph said.

Ruffner has owned O-Deer Diner for nine years. He also operates a Wood County farm.

He said none of this would be possible without the support of his wife Dana and daughters Olivia, Emma and Ell.

“We have taught our kids to give back to the community and my wife and I are proud of have very involved they are,” he said.

He said he thought it was important not only to have a parade, but to have fun — and free activities — hosted by local businesses.

“For example, weeks before the parade, many businesses have a contest box where customers can drop off their entries for a chance to win a free turkey from Kazmaier’s Market,” Ruffner said.

Other free pre-parade activities from noon-2 p.m. include ice cream cones at O-Deer Diner, cookies at the Perrysburg Messenger Journal, hamburgers at Perrysburgers, cider and donuts at Skotynnsky Financial Group, a reindeer petting zoo, and a trackless holiday train on Third Street. Music will be provided by traveling carolers and Johnny Rodriquez in the gazebo.

Much of the financial support is being provided Taylor Ford. “Everyone needs to let Steve Taylor know how much he has supported this event over the last three years,” Ruffner said.

The parade will begin at 2 pm. The grand marshals are members of the Perrysburg American Legion Post 28.

“It is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. Any Legion members from Perrysburg will be welcome to ride on the Taylor Automotive Trolley,” Ruffner said.

The high school marching bands include Perrysburg, Eastwood, Elmwood and Otsego. The Perrysburg mayor and council members, fire department and church and business groups will be participating, as well as the Shriners. Last year, there were over 60 units in the parade and the same number is expected this year. The route will follow Elm Street to Seventh Street west, then north on Louisiana, east on Front Street, south on Elm with the parade disbanding at Kazmaier Market.

After the parade, people can get their picture taken with Santa Claus, with the photo printed immediately.

High school volunteers from Pemberville, Perrysburg, and Eastwood will assist.

Another activity leading up to the parade is sure to delight all children.

“They can receive a personal letter from Santa Claus if they drop off a wish list to the jolly old elf in the giant mailbox in front of O-Deer Diner on Louisiana Avenue,” said Ruffner.

To get those response letters done, they work with some of “Santa’s helpers” at the Kingston Home.

Nikki Clere, Kingston activities director, said they have a committee of residents that reads the letters then decide as a group how to respond.

“We have to be careful with letters from a siblings, having the same person write the letters so the handwriting from Santa Claus matches,” she said.

She added they love the opportunity to contribute to the community, which is in keeping with the spirit of the holiday Parade the last three years.