Pemberville girl's WWE wish granted

DETROIT, Mich. — Jodie Lewis’ abounding knowledge of WWE is impressive.

As a dedicated fan who watches all WWE programs, the Pemberville girl never imagined she’d have the chance to be immersed in the energy of a live event, let alone meet a WWE Superstar.

Jodie’s wish came true through Kids Wish Network, a children’s charity that grants wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses. She was able to attend WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown at Little Caesars Arena and meet WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

“I was excited meeting him. It was amazing, it really was," Jodie said.

Reigns gave her signed WWE gifts and they talked and took pictures together.

“He was really nice and really tall," Jodie said.

Her brother and grandfather were also there to share in her big day.

“He was so great with her,” said her grandfather Tom.

Afterward, her family watched all of the night’s in-ring action from front-row seats.

Her family enjoyed hotel accommodations provided by the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit.

Jodie has malabsorption and progressive conditions causing heart and liver failure, and is under the care of hospice.

“Jodie’s dream of seeing a live WWE event was taken to the next level meeting Roman Reigns, it brought a special magic to her world,” said Tam Lai, Kids Wish Network executive director.

Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children with life-threatening conditions and struggling with life-altering situations. KWN provides for trip expenses, meals, accommodations and additional spending monies to all wish families whenever traveling as applicable.

Visit www.kidswishnetwork.org for more information.