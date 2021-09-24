LUCKEY — In the next week, Troy Township adult residents should begin checking their mailboxes for their free, one-year Peloton App membership.
A Peloton App membership gives access to thousands of live and on-demand classes anywhere, anytime, with no Peloton equipment required. It includes indoor cycling, running, walking, bootcamp, strength and outdoor (audio-only) classes.
“This is another step in Peloton’s commitment to the Troy Township community as we provide residents an opportunity to experience Peloton first-hand before the opening of Peloton Output Park Factory, the first U.S. manufacturing facility for Peloton,” the company said in a news release.
The $400 million plant, with 2,200 jobs, is expected to open in 2023.