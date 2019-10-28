Pedrito Martinez in residency at BGSU

The Dorothy E. and DuWayne H. Hansen Musical Arts Series will present the Pedrito Martinez Group in concert Nov. 7 at Bowling Green State University. The group will be in residency at BGSU Nov. 6-8, engaging with students and the community.

Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martinez was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1973. By 2000, he had been awarded the Thelonius Monk Award for Afro-Latin Hand Percussion. Martinez has recorded or performed with Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Wynton Marsalis, and contributed, as a percussionist and vocalist, to more than 50 albums.

“Pedrito is a genius…working with him has been a revelation to me,” Marsalis has said.

Martinez’s career as a leader began in 2005 with the formation of The Pedrito Martinez Group. The group’s Grammy-nominated first album was released October 2013 and was chosen among NPR’s Favorite Albums of 2013 and The Boston Globe Critics Top Ten Albums of 2013.

Habana Dreams, PMG’s second album, was released in June 2016. Accolades for Habana Dreams include No. 1 Latin Jazz Album in NPR’s Jazz Critics Top Jazz Albums for 2016 and being named among Boston Globe World Music Albums for 2016.

The free concert will begin at 8 p.m. in Kobacker Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center. Admission is free.

The Dorothy E. and DuWayne H. Hansen Musical Arts Series Fund was established in 1996 to bring to the campus and the Bowling Green community significant representatives of the musical arts to share their talents with undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Musical Arts and with residents of the community. Dorothy Hansen is an alumna of the College of Musical Arts, while DuWayne Hansen is a former chair of the Department of Music Education.