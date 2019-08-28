Park for pups proposed by BG councilman

Could a dog park be wagging its way into the city’s park system?

On Tuesday, Bowling Green Fourth Ward Councilman William Herald asked the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board to look into the idea.

“It has come about that there’s a number of people that are interested in a dog park,” said Herald, “and what I would like to have happen, if the board deems it appropriate, is to get that on the agenda for the parks and rec strategic plan update, and possibly start researching it, because there are a number of details involved.”

Those details include which park or parks it might be located at, how large it would be and how it would be enclosed. Herald also suggested that there possibly be “some mechanism for getting the word out so you could get some feedback.”

The suggestion comes as the issue of unleashed dogs has come to the forefront this summer.

In July, a woman was bitten at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve by a dog that was reportedly running loose in the park, and the man walking the dog was cited. At last week’s council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley raised the importance of keeping animals on leashes, noting it is required by city ordinance. During Tuesday’s parks board meeting, Otley again brought up the issue, and said that recently she thanked people she passed in Wintergarden who she saw walking animals on leashes.

“I just want to let (the board) know, and obviously the public, it’s for the safety of that person’s pet, that person’s animal, for everyone,” Otley said. “It can be as well-trained as whatever, and all of a sudden there’s a squirrel or deer or whatnot and it just gets excited.”

The issue of a dog park in the city has been brought up intermittently in recent years. In early 2014, for example, when the parks department mulled options for what would become Ridge Park, the possibility that the property could be used as a dog park was brought up. It was also brought up during early public discussion sessions for the Community Action Plan in 2016.

The Wood County Dog Shelter currently maintains a publicly-accessible dog park on East Gypsy Lane Road, but a paid membership is required for use.

According to the dog park’s website, it “is an excellent place to exercise your dog and is an opportunity to meet new people. The Dog Park is comprised of three fenced enclosures where members and their dogs can play ball, Frisbee, or enjoy our agility course. Each fenced enclosure is roughly 110 feet by 150 feet. The three fenced enclosures combined total approximately 1.2 acres.”

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved a slate of facility rental rates for the new Veterans Building at City Park, which is currently under construction. The rates now go to city council for final approval.

Otley said they are receiving constant phone calls from people interested in renting the facility, and that after council approves the rates they may be able to start taking reservations for next fall. She said that taking reservations a year in advance is typical.

“I think there’s definitely a level of confidence for taking some rentals next fall. They are very much on track” with the construction, though she acknowledged the possibility of events outside their control that could affect rentals.

• Heard that the initial group that planned Simpson Garden Park will be gathering in the near future. Otley said the group will not be making any decisions, but will review the history and concept plan of the park and other issues. Board Vice Chair Karen Rippey is to serve as liaison between that group and the board. A community focus group centering on Simpson Garden Park itself will be held as part of the parks departments’ forthcoming strategic planning process.

• Heard from Otley that starting Sept. 3 there will be traffic limitations around City Park because of necessary work from the Veterans Building that will affect the road. She said a portion of the road will be torn out and stone put down until final pavement goes in.

“We ask people to just follow the signs and go slow,” she said. “It’ll be obvious when you go into the park but we want to give people a head’s up.”

• Heard that a public meeting for a planned new shelter at Carter Park will be held Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. at Carter Park’s Bartlett Shelter. Otley said that, due to the zoning of all the parks, a public meeting like this one is required for such a structure.

• Heard from Otley that leveling and seeding at Ridge Park will begin soon, in the back portion of the park. Otley said that if residents go by and see dead grass in that area “that’s OK, that’s part of the process.”