Trevor Hennan has been named the senior Student of the Month for October at Otsego High School.
Also recognized were junior Gavin Miller, sophomore Serenity Nickel and freshman Haylee Williams.
All four students are on the honor roll at OHS.
Hennan is the son of Brian and Nanette Hennan, Bowling Green. He has been in FFA for four years and has played basketball and baseball for four years as well. He volunteers for the Tontogany Sons of the American Legion and plans to attend Hocking College to get a degree in wildlife and natural resource management.
Miller is the son of Larry and Tammy Miller, Weston. He has been in choir for seven years and theater for eight years. He volunteers at the Shalom Food Pantry in Holgate.
Nickel is the daughter of Doug Nickel and Tawny Nickel, Weston. She participates in swing choir and FFA and has volunteered at the tractor pulls and Zion Lutheran Church.
Williams is the daughter of Shawn and Christina Williams, Bowling Green. She has been in choir for four years and has participated in Christ Church of Bowling Green’s Mission Week for 11 years. She has volunteered at Martha’s Kitchen for five years and has played in the praise band with her youth group for one year.