The 121 members of the OtsegoPenta FFA Chapter had busy fall with activities and Career Development Events. Otsego Penta FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.
Chapter members worked in preparing for seven different CDEs. The first contest held was rural soil judging where members evaluate soils for rural use such as farming and wildlife habitat. The team competed in both the county and district contests. At district the team placed fourth. Team members were Anna Divis, Summer Lehsten, Ayden McClure, Emm DiFeterici, Evelyn Hartman, Ethan Bunde and Grant Belleville.
In November members competed in the Wood County Parliamentary Procedure contests, novice and advanced levels. The teams had to conduct a meeting where they had to demonstrate different parliamentary abilities as well as take a test on their knowledge. The advanced team placed third in the county. Team members were Jacob Guthrie, Emma Meek, Morgan Simon, Abbey Eiben, Ayden McClure, Grant Belleville and Summer Lehsten. The novice team placed first. Team members were Carter Lampe, Brooke Simon, Sophie Dimick, Emma Reid, Grace Cline, Jack Rowland and Ben Jones. The novice team advanced to the district where they placed 1st. At the state event the team was third place in their division. Members also competed in the county job interview contest.
During the summer months, members were busy with their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Members also exhibited over 175 different projects at the Wood County Fair. Members parked cars at the Annual National Tractor Pulling Championship. Members parked cars for four days for the pulls.
During the annual Tontogany Festival, the FFA conducted a kiddie pedal pull for area youth to enjoy. Members also hosted a model calf roping event during the festival. Members parked cars for the annual Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival.
In October, the chapter hosted a tailgate before one of the home football games. Hot dogs, chilli and cornbread were served. Parents, members, community supporters and alumni all gathered for the event.
Fall also brought the start of the citrus sale fundraiser. The members sold citrus, local apples, Ohio syrup, Ohio made cheeses and a variety of gourmet nuts.
The chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. Attendees were: Ayden McClure, Grant Belleville, Morgan Simon, Kenndi Smith, Emma Meek, Emma Di Feterici, Abbey Eiben, Jacob Guthrie, Nathan Avers, Moria Yaney, Evelyn Hartman, Natha Avers and Summer Lehsten. Trey Battin and Jacob Caris received their American FFA Degrees.
Battin is from rural Grand Rapids and is the son of Robert and Joan Battin. Battin’s Supervised Agricultural Experience project was job placement working feed livestock and lawn maintenance. Battin was a FFA officer.