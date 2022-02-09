To the Editor:
There is no doubt that this country is bitterly divided over individual rights versus the people’s rights — and this includes racial bias.
I believe that it is up to the younger generation to save this country from itself and fulfill the American dream.
I propose that the various educational institutions in Wood County assemble an ensemble of students to sing some old country songs about American unity: “This Land is Your Land,” “If I Had a Hammer” and “Blowing in the Wind.” The ensemble would be comprised of one to two students of every race — Americans of European, African, Latin and Asian descent. A video could be made and sent to all of the media.
This could, perhaps, act as a catalyst for change, for unification.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green