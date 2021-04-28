Ohio’s community colleges remain the critical linking pin to workforce development. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted employers and employees. Many businesses retrenched but recognized the need for upskilling the continuing workforce to survive.
In Northwest Ohio, Northwest State Community College, Owens State Community College and Terra State Community College together can meet the needs for customized training, short-term certificates, “learn while you earn” employer-sponsored programs, apprenticeships and associate degrees.
• The newly opened 59,000-square-foot Dana Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Owens Community College offers critically needed short-term certificates, associate degrees, and customized training in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades to address the current and projected shortage of skilled workers. The Dana Center features six skilled technology labs, including robotics and programmable logic controller; computer-aided design; computer numerical control and manual machining; mechanical and pneumatics; electrical; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning and alternative energy.
• Terra State’s Kern Center for Workforce and Community Education offers critical training in leadership, healthcare and skilled trades, as well as industry-driven testing and certifications. Medical students applied the direct patient care they learned in the classroom to provide COVID-19 testing on campus in partnership with ProMedica and The Bellevue Hospital. Terra opened labs during COVID-19 so that workers from area companies could obtain essential training without having to interrupt production at their facility. Terra was awarded a U.S. Department of Labor JobCorps Scholars grant that expands access to training opportunities for underserved populations within in-demand occupations.
• NSCC was one of 11 community colleges nationally to receive a Department of Labor “Strengthening Community College Training Grant.” The $1.69 million grant continues NSCC’s previous workforce efforts to update the skills of current and displaced northwest Ohio workers for critical, high-demand local jobs. The grant coordinates 30 employer and civic partners and uses in-person and virtual learning that has been shown to help learners reach a higher mastery level at a faster pace than traditional training methods.
The primary mission of a community college is workforce development. Together, we are dedicated to making sure that community colleges are no longer the best-kept secret but rather the first choice for low-cost workforce education in
Northwest Ohio.
Bill Balzer, Interim President, Owens
Michael Thomson, President, Northwest State
Ron Schumacher, President, Terra State