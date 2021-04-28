To the Editor:
Two things: First, for those of the Republicans who think that former President Donald Trump has their back should look what he has done to some of his followers.
The Proud Boys have been arrested and will likely go to jail. A blanket pardon for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was requested (by Gaetz) and declined by Trump because “the optics would look bad.” So much for taking care of those who took care of you. Trump is a classic sociopath and when sociopaths no longer need someone, they abandon him/her to whatever fate awaits. What Trump has done to these folks, he will do to you when he no longer needs you.
Second, get vaccinated for COVID-19. I have and so have my wife and children. There have been o problems. Some (mainly) Republicans and evangelicals have refused to get the vaccine, claiming forced vaccination is against their “freedom.”
Freedom is not absolute. If you think it is, try yelling “fire” in a theater or “bomb” or “active shooter” in an airport and see how quickly you wind up in jail.
We live in a society and reaping the benefits of society requires sacrifices for the good of society. Vaccination is good for society and even if you don’t care about your own fate, you should get vaccinated to help your fellow Americans.
You can kill yourself any way you want, but you do not have the right to kill others, which is what you may do if you get infected with COVID-19. If you don’t want to get vaccinated then you really should give up Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. And, if your job is connected to the government, give up your job as well.
Also, how would you like paying your medical bills all by yourself? Rugged individualism is fine until you get into trouble and need help. If you expect society to help you, then you should help society. Fair is fair, right? Get vaccinated, and wear a mask.
Sincerely,
W.E.FeemanJr., MD