To the Editor:
The Eastwood Key Club, in partnership with Chad and Victoria (Rogers) Albright, Freedom American Legion Auxiliary Unit 183 Pemberville, and Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit #40 Luckey, is spearheading the effort to put wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Eastwood district for Christmas. This project is called Wreaths Across America and was brought to these organizations from past Eastwood graduates Chad and Victoria in 2019. This year the group has expanded its goal to five cemeteries.
The wreaths cost $15 each and 700 are needed to assure that every veteran buried in these five cemeteries has a wreath on their grave for Christmas. This year, we have arranged for a buy two, get one free agreement with Wreaths Across America. If you are interested in supporting this project, please make a check out to Eastwood Key Club for $15, times the number of wreaths you wish to sponsor.
Remember, if you sponsor two wreaths, you will get the third one free, so you will be sponsoring wreaths for three veteran’s graves. Include a separate paper with your name, address, phone, and email with the check and drop it off at Eastwood High School before Nov. 26. If you wish to sponsor online, please visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162817 for a secure online transaction. Use the Fundraising Group ID: OH0225. Contact Becky Dippman at 419-409-6032 for an official sponsor form, or more options. Orders must be received by Wreaths Across America before Nov. 30.
Wreaths will be shipped directly to the location, not to individuals. The placement ceremony will be Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Eastwood High School parking lot. Then the groups will move to the cemeteries where family members of the veterans will first place a wreath on their loved one’s grave. Volunteers will place the rest of the wreaths. For questions, contact Nathan Howard, Eastwood High School 419-833-3611, Chad Albright, 703-298-7435, or Anne Michel ,419-308-0142.
As longtime advocates of veterans and their families, we can’t think of a better Christmas gift. Please act now to be included as sponsors for this wonderful project.
A special thank you to Chad and Victoria Albright for bringing this project to our community.
Nathan Howard, Eastwood Key Club
Anne Michel, President Freedom Unit 183
Becky Dippman, President Troy-Webster Unit 240
Chad and Victoria Albright