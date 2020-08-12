To the Editor:
Longtime supporters of education will not be supporting any more colleges that support socialist agenda. Good luck without money.
There is an old saying, do not pee in my boots and tell me it is raining. The Democrats give false reports as we see in front of us the truth. Peaceful protests? Biden as a puppet candidate? Why can you not see this?
Once we lose the country to the socialists there will be a hard road going back in this country. Do hard, smart work and you can do anything. Socialists can only suck the life out of the producers for so long and then it all collapses.
We have quite an educational system in this country and I have no sorrow for those that do not take advantage of the opportunities given.
Work hard at anything and you can live well. Work hard and smart and you can do anything. The common denominator is hard work.
My favorite quote is “hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard. Once again hard work is the key. Sitting on your butt and waiting for others to attend to you is not the answer.
What you can conceive and believe you can achieve. Life is hard, always has been. Forget race or any other box you are put into. Stand on you own.
America offers your best chance to succeed. America is built from the mix of all cultures. This is one of our greatest strengths.
Richard Kopec
Pemberville