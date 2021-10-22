To the Editor:
We write in support of the renewal of the existing 0.7 mill levy and the additional 0.3 mill levy to support services for senior citizens provided by the Wood County Committee on Aging. We have long supported the WCCOA as meeting a growing need during this period in our history when the group of persons over the age of 55 is growing at a greater rate than other age group. While we are fortunate to be in good health and not yet require many of the services offered, we understand that could change at any time.
The many benefits to seniors include meals at the centers, home-delivered meals, transportation to medical appointments and health and wellness services. Wood County programs are the envy of many other Ohio counties supporting the notion that our program is on the leading edge of similar programs throughout Ohio and the nation. As years pass, all of us or someone that we love will eventually benefit from the forward-thinking that has been the hallmark of the WCCOA. Much hard work has gone into developing the range of services available, the coverage of virtually every community in Wood County and the rapid response to unforeseen events such as the coronavirus pandemic that has affected virtually every citizen.
Passage of the existing levy will enable these programs to continue. Passage of the additional levy will enable continued program growth to meet growing needs of a growing population. Please join us as we vote for the levies.
Gary and Laura Keller
Bowling Green