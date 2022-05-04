To the Editor:
Although local and state public officials appear reluctant to say it, let me say it: “Thank you, President Biden.”
The American Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan have brought about great investment in projects throughout Wood County.
Republican public officials love to tout the new projects that are unfolding in our communities as if their party spearheaded the efforts, though it was President Joe Biden who got the job done (U.S. Rep. Bob Latta voted against both bills).
Thank you Biden for our improved communication system for first responders. Thank you Biden for the increased funding for support for domestic abuse victims at the Cocoon. Thank you Biden for improved parks in Perrysburg. Thank you for money for sewer projects in Rossford.
Throughout the county, important work is being done to improve the quality of life for all of us. The previous president talked a lot about infrastructure, but nothing ever happened. Biden got the job done and for that, we are all starting to see the benefits. Thank you, President Biden.
Mike Zickar
Perrysburg