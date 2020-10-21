To the Editor:
As a former Wood County prosecuting attorney, state senator and Ohio Attorney General, I have often done battle in the courts — and sometimes with the courts. The position of common pleas court judge in any county is critical to all of its citizens. Whether conducting trials of criminals, resolving business disputes, or dealing with critical family matters, having an experienced, responsible and empathetic judge is essential to all of us.
Regrettably, most citizens don’t know their judges, nor think about their importance. They don’t think about their integrity, experience, or competency until confronted with these critical matters in their personal or workaday lives.
That is why I write this — Wood County is a special place. It is a place I consider home. It deserves a quality judge. Corey Speweik will be that kind of judge.
His decades of legal experience and its broad range in both civil and criminal matters have prepared him well for this position. His judicial experience as magistrate in two of Wood County’s communities, as well as his committed involvement in the community, reflects his character and concern for the citizens of Wood County. He works with victims of domestic violence and serves on the county’s ADAMHS Board, which serves those afflicted with substance and mental health issues.
In short, growing up in a farming family, Speweik has his feet firmly planted in Wood County soil. This life-long resident of Wood County and the family he has raised here reflects its values: hard work, honesty, compassion.
Please remember of the importance of this judgeship and the strength of this candidate. I support Speweik and I urge Wood County voters to vote for this highly qualified and experienced candidate for Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Betty D. Montgomery
Reynoldsburg