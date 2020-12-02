To the Editor:
What most people don’t realize is the Council on Foreign Relations, formed about 100 years ago, is hidden in plain site of the American people. It is a group of the wealthiest, most influential individuals including the media, Democrats, Republicans, Hollywood, corporations and foundations.
All march to the beat of the same drummer as you hear and see for yourself on mainstream media. They are referred to as the deep state or shadow government because they are the government behind whoever we elect. Their agenda is to move us to socialism and one world government by making you poor through taxes. Poor people are less likely to fight back. It is ironic that people in the U.S. may have just elected a president being duped by the same people they claim to scorn, the wealthy influential class.
There were many questionable things that happened in this election that should be examined to to make sure our votes actually count in the future. If Al Gore got 36 days to determine his presidency results, doesn’t Donald Trump deserve the same to make sure our elections are fair?
What is the media and the CFR so afraid of that they want Trump to throw in the towel right now as they continue to dog him. CFR people all live in and around the DC New York area. Their hated of Trump is on display for all to see. The D.C. vote tells me all I need to know: 95% for Biden 5% for Trump. They will do whatever it takes to ensure that Trump does not win.
Is that really government by, for, and of the people?
Linda Bishop
Findlay