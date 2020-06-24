To the Editor:
In the 1930s, the Nazis blamed the Jews for all of Germany’s problems. Today, America’s discontents blame everything on white people.
People who never owned slaves bowing down to people who never were slaves is pathetic and unproductive. If you want to succeed, graduate from high school, get a job, work hard, don’t get pregnant before marriage, stay faithful to your spouse and surrender your life to Jesus Christ.
Before the coronavirus panic, black unemployment was at an all-time low, as was unemployment across the racial spectrum.
If Black lives truly matter, why is there no outcry about 900 African-American babies aborted every day. Why are there no protests for the carnage of black-on-black murder every single weekend in Chicago? How is it that every saint in the leftist pantheon seems to get “martyred” while committing a crime? Where is the outrage for the lives and livelihoods destroyed by the vicious riots going on in major cities?
Ben Carson, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Clarence Thomas, Star Parker, Candice Owens and many other successful Black Americans prove that “privilege” is earned by being smarter, stronger, and more determined than the competition. Character, courage, integrity and hard work are color blind.
Cries of systemic racism, income inequality, intersectional victimhood, white male privilege, and so on are all just immature excuses for personal failure. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, but whites as a race have nothing extra for which to apologize.
One of my ancestors already paid my family’s share of reparations for slavery with his life in the 1862 battle of Shiloh. It is embarrassing and contemptible to see the self-loathing virtue signaling that liberal whites seem compelled to express so endlessly.
John Randall
Bowling Green