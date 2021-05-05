To the Editor:
Some things I don’t understand with Bowling Green City Schools:
We can’t fix our schools or build a new one, but we can spend $750,000 for artificial turf that will have 75-100 athletes and band members play on it, and 50-75 athletes will run around it.
Last week hundreds of students couldn’t attend Conneaut Elementary because the boiler went out, again.
Would these funds not be a great jump start on solving the facilities issue in the district? How can our board of education make a decision like this, now?
Why, in a university town, do less than 50% of the eligible voters participate in the process to ensure the children have safe and comfortable facilities in which to learn?
How can the small communities outside the city limits organize themselves to vote 90%-10% against three consecutive bond issues, yet our school board and city residents that support the bond issue can’t make the case to city residents?
Why do those residents living outside the city limits who vote against school funding, petition to leave BG schools and go to other area district schools that all have centralized school facilities. What is the focus of their dissent?
Why does the city and/or county schedule road repair and underground projects at or near the corner of Conneaut Avenue and Haskins Road while school is in session? They had to notice BG schools were just closed for 12 months and they will be closed again in 6 weeks. These projects have been happening during the school year for six years that I know of.
Just wondering…
Chris Burch
Bowling Green