To the Editor:
All last year, I heard the mantra “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Strangely, those chants are no longer heard in our streets now that the Taliban has retaken Afghanistan.
Those who engaged in serial virtue signaling nonstop last year and part of this year are finally given the opportunity to show that they are logically consistent. But alas, we are not seeing that so much. For the rest of us, what is there to do about the situation in Afghanistan?
Prayer is always on the table, but something more direct. We must remember that the Taliban only took five years after seizing power before it attacked American soil. Of course, most of us have little if any political influence, yet we must avoid falling into nihilism.
One course of option that we may take is to urge our leaders to take back Afghanistan. Merely letter writing might not be enough. We must show at least some semblance of the outrage (peacefully, of course) that we showed last year during the “troubles.” We must sponsor rallies showing solidarity with our Afghan brethren, letting them know that we mean it when we say “no justice, no peace.”
Yohannan Gillbride
Bowling Green