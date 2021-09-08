To the Editor:
It wasn’t long ago, that our nation was stunned by the television coverage of a policeman with his knee on George Floyd’s neck that subsequently killed him. It sparked outrage deep sadness.
Yet, there seems to be no outrage or deep sadness on the part of the pro-choice individuals for the brutal death of an unborn baby from an abortion. Perhaps, if there was television news coverage of an abortion in progress, there might be a different viewpoint by those who hold to abortion as being all right.
I am grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision in the Texas case and hope and pray that eventually Roe Vs. Wade will be overturned.
Addie Brandt
Pemberville