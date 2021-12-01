Everyone is familiar with the stories about airline passenger unruliness that seem to have become normal these days. I came face to face with that same thing at a Bowling Green store last week.
I was doing my weekly shopping, and was waiting in the checkout line for the cashier to finish ringing up my stuff when I noticed the person behind me had moved so that he was less than a foot away from me. I turned around and asked him if he would mind moving back a little, and getting out of my personal space.
He took offense to that, and assumed a fighter’s stance with his fists raised and clinched; he also began cursing at me apparently for asking him to move out of my space. I looked at the cashier, and she looked like she was in a state of shock. I then turned back look at him and chuckled, because the thought of someone picking a fight with me who was 6 inches shorter than me seemed ludicrous.
He apparently didn’t like me chuckling at him, and went into a tirade calling me things that would make a sailor blush. I assumed that he was trying to gloat me into taking a swing at him, but I didn’t take his bait. After completing my transaction, and getting my receipt and coupons, all I wanted to do was leave the store with my purchase. His last words to me were “wait for me outside so we can finish this.” I declined his invitation, took my groceries to my car, and watched as he exited the store, and got in his vehicle.
On Wednesday, I filed a police report so that if this happens again to someone else, there will be a record of this man‘s behavior on file. They advised me to call them next time so that they can intervene, and arrest this person for disorderly conduct.
Let’s bring civility back to Bowling Green. Life is way too short to surrender to the hate.
John Haver
Milton Center