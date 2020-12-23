One hundred twenty-six Representatives signed an amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit aimed at nullifying the presidential election results in four key states. Seventy Republicans did not sign the brief. Regrettably, Robert Latta was among the signers.
How could Latta support a measure that amounted to sedition and would have thrown the country into chaos? He was supporting Trump’s unprecedented coup attempt. He was unable to resist pressure from the Republican leadership intimidated by Trump to sign on. There was also a cynical factor: the Supreme Court would certainly decline to hear the case, so no one could be held accountable for its effects.
Indeed the Supreme Court dismissed the case, which Trump tweeted was “a disgraceful miscarriage of justice. WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT.” His followers took to the streets, engaging in violence. The Texas Republican Party suggested it was time to consider secession, for “law-abiding states to bond together.”
The complicity of Latta cannot be excused. Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican Party, stated that the support of the Congressmen “is an affront to the country. It is an offense to the Constitution, and it leaves an indelible stain that will be hard for these 126 members to wipe off their political skin for a long time to come.”
Gary Hess
Bowling Green