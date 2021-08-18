To the Editor:
The 2021 Wood County Fair is over and a lot of happy memories were made.
Starting now, until the 2022 fair, the Senior and Junior Fair boards will be talking about what went right, and what went wrong at this year’s fair, what to keep and what not to do. What new ideas can be brought to the fair that will work better than some of the things that were done? Yes, behind the scenes, the fair boards work hard to make the Wood County Fair the best in the state.
One of the blessings of the fair was that the Wood County Farm Bureau livestreamed a lot of the fair activities. This means so much because some of us, who through no fault of our own, can’t attend the fair. I also want to thank all the people who posted fair pictures on social media. It was interesting to see children of parents who were 4-H members when I was associated with the 4-H program.
To each and everyone who participated in any way to help make the 2021 Wood County Fair a success, I say thank you. What a great county to live in.
Betty Marlow Miller Dibert
Pemberville