I read with great interest “Weston Solar Field Hearing Held” (Sentinel-Tribune, Sept. 15). This proposed field is almost 600 acres of prime Wood County farmland, which in average years produces 175 bushels of corn to the acre and 55 bushels of soybeans to the acre.
This is absolutely the wrong place to build. In my opinion, Jackson Township in southwest Wood County would be ideal as the soil there is less fertile than ground further north.
Now I would like to write about First Solar, which is building a very large plant in Lake Township. They will employ over 2,000 and they have partnered with Penta Career Center who will train the workforce in building and assembling the utility grade 1000 Vdc panels, which are the standard in these large solar production sites in the U.S. and around the world.
The Wood County Commissioners should demand First Solar panels to be used at the solar field site finally chosen here in Wood County — no ifs, ands or buts.
M.J. Stacklin
Portage