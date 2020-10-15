To the Editor:
I urge you to vote in support of the Wood County District Public Library operating levy renewal on the Nov. 3 ballot.
I served on the library’s board of trustees for 14 years. I started service on the board working under Director Elaine Paulette until her retirement, and continued serving under current Director Michael Penrod until my second term ended this June. In those 14 years I saw the very high level of commitment the entire staff devotes to making our library one of the best in the state.
Penrod and his staff have worked constantly to improve services to the communities served by our library. During my time on the board I saw the facility expansion in Walbridge, the replacement of an aging bookmobile with a larger, eco-friendly natural gas power bookmobile, the remodeling and opening of the Carter House, and the expansion of eBook services and other online offerings in this ever-changing digital era. I saw the expansion of programs offered to the community, including author visits and special programs for our youngest patrons. When the pandemic disrupted normal services the library staff made special efforts to offer programs virtually and to get the library reopened to the public as quickly and safely as possible.
This will be the second time the library operating levy will be up for renewal. It is just that, a renewal and involves no increase in taxes. The levy was first approved approximately 11 years ago to supplement a substantial decrease in state funding for our library. The levy now represents a major share of the library’s operating funds and I can honestly say that no public agency takes more pride in insuring that its public funds are expended in the most efficient manner possible and in the best interest of its patrons.
Please cast your vote in support of the Wood County District Public Library operating levy renewal.
Chester Marcin
Bowling Green