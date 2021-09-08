To The Editor:
Members of Troy-Webster American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will be offering the red crepe paper poppies to the public on Saturday.
These poppies are handmade by veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, and are a symbol of the price of war and sacrifice of millions. In the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The overturned soils of battle enabled the poppy seeds to be covered, allowing them to grow and forever serve as a reminder of the bloodshed of war.
Your generous donations help the legion and auxiliary fund our Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, and children and youth programs. We have been unable to offer these poppies to the public for the last two Memorial Days because of coronavirus.
This year, we are asking a\American citizens to wear a poppy in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Troy-Webster Post and Unit 240 will be at Walt Churchill’s Market and Walmart in Perrysburg on Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
When you see the Legion men, Auxiliary women, or other volunteers offering poppies, please stop, make a donation and wear that little red poppy with pride. Let us never forget to honor our veterans as well as our first responders this Saturday. Wear a poppy.
Becky Dippman, president
Jill Bixler, poppy chairman
Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240, Luckey